‘We get to create history’: WWE superstar Bianca Belair ecstatic to compete at WrestleMania

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida resident Bianca Belair is ready to make history at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa.

After outlasting 29 other competitors at the Royal Rumble event at the beginning of the year, Belair will be facing SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks in a historic match on Saturday as WrestleMania takes to Raymond James Stadium.

The match will be historic, as Bellair and Banks will be the first two Black women to compete in a WWE title match at the “showcase of the immortals.”

“I feel honored and I feel blessed, and I’m nervous and anxious, I’m excited, all of the above,” Bellair admitted.

Bellair is known for creating her own ring gear for her matches within WWE, ever since she was competing in the company’s developmental brand, NXT, at their performance center in Orlando.

She told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth she was working on her WrestleMania gear in between interviews on Thursday.

“It’s actually in my lap. I’m hand sewing pieces of it,” Bellair said. “I guess I can give a hint. The theme this year, I’m on the grandest stage of them all and I want to shine bright. So just shiny, and I’m always wearing sequins and rhinestones, but I have to overdo it this year. So it’s going to be a lot of shine and rhinestones.”

Bellair, who is also known as the “EST” of WWE, (the bEST, fastEST, etc.) is married to another WWE superstar, Montez Ford, one half of a tag team called “The Street Profits.”

While her husband does not have a match on the “grandest stage of them all,” she said he’s incredibly supportive of how she will make history.

“He’s a husband first before anything and he’s proven that to me with WrestleMania, because being in WWE, everyone wants to go to WrestleMania, that’s the biggest goal. So me having this huge, historic match at WrestleMania and he doesn’t have one this year, he has proven to me that he is a husband before anything, he has been so supportive,” she said.

Bellair said she’s ready for the moment to walk through the curtain, backstage, following her match no matter the outcome to see her husband. She said having him there is the most important thing for her.

Bellair will attempt to capture the WWE Smackdown women’s championship Saturday, April 10. WWE WrestleMania will be streamed exclusively through NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.