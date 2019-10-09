WATCH: Hopeful Rays fans celebrate another home win, game 5

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — More than 32,000 Tampa Bay Rays fans filled up Tropicana again Tuesday in hopes to watch the Rays force a game five in their ALDS matchup vs. Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros.

The Astros forced a nerve-racking ninth inning, but the Rays held them off and are going to Houston Thursday in a winner-take-all matchup.

Pregame rain, and maybe nervous energy, had fans rushing to the entrance just after parking their cars. Good thing, too, because those in their seats for the National Anthem were treated to a beauty by Saxophonist BK Jackson.

An early home run by Rays’ outfielder Tommy Pham shook the nerves from the building and the crowd kept the energy going all night long.

The Rays batters feasted on a short-rested Justin Verlander in the first inning, scoring three runs. They would add on another in the fourth and end up defeating the Astros 4-1, forcing a game five in Houston.

How did the fans feel after the game? Let the energy speak for itself.

