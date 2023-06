TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One Denver Nuggets fan celebrated the team’s NBA Finals wins on Monday night with pull-ups on a traffic light pole.

The video shows a man celebrating after the game against the Miami Heat before dropping into a crowd of people on a street in Denver.

It is unclear how the man got up to the pole.

The Denver Nuggets beat Miami 94-89 in Game 5 of the to become the 2022-2023 NBA Champions.