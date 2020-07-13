Washington Redskins officially drop team name, logo

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — The Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective immediately, the team said in a statement Monday.
The organization announced the beginning of a thorough review of the team’s name on July 3. A statement released Monday morning confirmed the official change of the team name and logo.
“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the statement reads.
The team says owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera will be working closely to develop a new name and logo that will “enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”
A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.
The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a “thorough review” amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.
