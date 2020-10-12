Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle lit in purple, gold to celebrate Lakers NBA Championship win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – After three months and 205 total games at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the NBA Finals came to a close Sunday night.

Despite the limitations in place by the NBA’s bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to come out on top and won the 2019-2020 NBA Championship.

To celebrate the Lakers’ win against the Miami Heat, Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom was lit in purple and gold.

The NBA season was initially shut down on March 11 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first players arrived at Walt Disney World on July 7 and games began on July 30.

