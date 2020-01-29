Vipers WR Antonio Callaway hurt during practice

Breaking News
Baby still missing after suspect from Miami-Dade Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County
Sports

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers newest wide receiver Antonio Callaway had to be carted off of the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. We are told he suffered a lower leg injury but the extent of the injury is unknown at this point in time.

Vipers head coach Marc Trestman spoke about the 23-year-old athlete after practice.

“I think everyone knows he is a talented guy as a returner, as a receiver,” said Trestman. “He is coming here humble, focused, he has done everything we asked of him and we are hopeful that he is going to be healthy and have a chance to move forward in his time here.”

Callaway, who played football at the University of Florida, entered the NFL in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns selected him and then waived him in November 2019. Callaway had been involved in a handful of issues off of the field in Gainesville and ran into trouble in the NFL too. He dealt with two suspensions in his second season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Callaway spoke to a group of reporters on Tuesday and said he plans to conduct himself differently as a member of the Tampa Bay Vipers organization.

“It will be way different because, I mean, not everybody can play in that league and I was blessed to even get drafted with my past but as long as I get another chance, I am going to fully take advantage of it,” said Callaway.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS:

