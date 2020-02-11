Vipers return to practice after week 1 loss

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – After losing their first game of the season to the New York Guardians on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Vipers are home and they are prepared to practice.

I will be at that practice in Plant City on Tuesday afternoon.

The head coach, Marc Trestman, and the starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, previously pointed to the turnovers and the inability to finish drives as the main reasons for the loss.

Can they fix those issues before the game on Saturday against the Seattle Dragons or will they fall short for the second week in a row?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs"

Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss