Vipers return to practice after week 1 loss

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – After losing their first game of the season to the New York Guardians on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Vipers are home and they are prepared to practice.

I will be at that practice in Plant City on Tuesday afternoon.

The head coach, Marc Trestman, and the starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, previously pointed to the turnovers and the inability to finish drives as the main reasons for the loss.

Can they fix those issues before the game on Saturday against the Seattle Dragons or will they fall short for the second week in a row?