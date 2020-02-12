Vipers defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville explains why he wore 2 headsets

Live Now
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you did not catch a glimpse of Vipers defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville on the sideline during Sunday’s game, your world is about to get better.

He wore two headsets during the game between the Vipers and the Guardians and, on Tuesday, he told us why he did it.

“We had broken headsets,” said Glanville. “I have never worn two headsets in the history of my life. I looked like a pilot who was lost.”

Glanville explained he needed one headset to communicate with the people in the press box and he needed the other headset to communicate with the players on the field.

“It was really weird,” he said, “and, by the way, it bent my sunglasses. I do not know what I did with them because I had on all of these headsets. It was different.”

