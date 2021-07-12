VIDEO: Party time! Bolts players, staff take to Hillsborough River, Curtis Hixon Park celebrates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Before the rain and literal thunder and lightning came to the Tampa Bay area Monday, the Lightning, who take to the ice and win back-to-back championships, came to town in the city’s third boat parade — the Lightning’s second.

Lightning players and staff took to their boats with the Stanley Cup, the Lightning’s second championship in the NHL in less than a year.

Even on a Monday, Lightning fans and those from across the Tampa Bay area showed up to support the winning team, despite the “real feel” temperature of the day nearing 100 degrees.

Players and staff started boarding boats around 10 a.m. on Davis Islands. The boat parade made its way through the Seddon Channel and passed through Downtown Tampa before ending up near Armature Works.

Sadly, the excitement for fans was cut short, due to the ever-inevitable summer thunderstorm.

As of time of publication on Monday, a city of Tampa spokesperson confirmed there are currently no plans to reschedule the events at Julian B. Lane Park.