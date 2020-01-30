Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump's impeachment trial

Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56

FILE- In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti speaks during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti, a member of one of racing’s most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(AP) – Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer.

His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael.

Andretti was a member of one of the world’s most famous racing families. Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond. Mario Andretti is John’s uncle.

John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.

