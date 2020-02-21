Vegas to host 40th-anniversary celebration of Miracle on Ice

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. ice hockey team rushes toward goalie Jim Craig after their 4-3 upset win over the Soviet Union in a medal round match at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Some of the U.S. players shown are Mark Johnson (10); Eric Strobel (19); William Schneider (25); David Christian (23); Mark Wells (15); Steve Cristoff (11); Bob Suter (20) and Philip Verchota (27). (AP Photo/File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Players from the United States’ Miracle on Ice roster will share their memories with hockey fans when they gather for the 40th-anniversary celebration of the game on Feb. 21 and 22 in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host an event for the former players and season ticket holders Feb. 21 at Brooklyn Bowl, an 80,000-square-foot event center that features 32 bowling lanes and a gigantic music venue.

The blockbuster event on Feb. 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center will include video of never-before-seen moments from the team’s improbable run.

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, Buzz Schneider, second from right, of the 1980 U.S. Olympic ice hockey team, speaks during a “Relive the Miracle” reunion at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. Schneider is joined by former teammates John Harrington, left, Phil Verchota, second from left and Rob McClanahan, right. The United States upset the mighty Soviets in a breathtaking moment freighted with the tension of the Cold War. After four decades, nobody is willing to stop talking about perhaps the greatest David over Goliath moment in the history of sports. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

