Vegas to host 40th-anniversary celebration of Miracle on Ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Players from the United States’ Miracle on Ice roster will share their memories with hockey fans when they gather for the 40th-anniversary celebration of the game on Feb. 21 and 22 in Las Vegas.
The Vegas Golden Knights will host an event for the former players and season ticket holders Feb. 21 at Brooklyn Bowl, an 80,000-square-foot event center that features 32 bowling lanes and a gigantic music venue.
The blockbuster event on Feb. 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center will include video of never-before-seen moments from the team’s improbable run.
