Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram profile pic to Kobe and Gianna

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFLA) – Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public acknowledgment Wednesday following the death of her husband and one of their children.

Bryant took to Instagram by changing her profile photo to one of the basketball legend and their 13-year-old daughter at the NBA All Star Game.

https://www.instagram.com/vanessabryant/

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Vanessa Bryant has not spoken publicly following the passing. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married in 2001. They had four daughters.