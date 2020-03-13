Valspar Championship canceled over coronavirus concerns

Paul Casey tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Valspar Championship golf tournament has been canceled by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour had previously announced on Thursday that all of its events would proceed as scheduled but without spectators. The new rule is in place through the Valero Texas Open in late March and early April.

The tour said in a statement they will answer additional questions about the canceled events Friday at 8 a.m.

We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.

