1  of  2
Breaking News
15 new positive cases of coronavirus, 3 in Tampa Bay area Multiple Florida theme parks closed amid coronavirus concerns

Valspar Championship canceled over coronavirus concerns

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Casey tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Valspar Championship golf tournament has been canceled by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour had previously announced on Thursday that all of its events would proceed as scheduled but without spectators. The new rule is in place through the Valero Texas Open in late March and early April.

The tour said in a statement they will answer additional questions about the canceled events Friday at 8 a.m.

We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.  But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Evan Emerson Poll 6pm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Emerson Poll 6pm"

Evan Coronavirus polling place issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus polling place issues"

Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus"

Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade"

Book or cancel trips?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book or cancel trips?"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss