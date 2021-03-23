USF women’s basketball falls 79-67 to North Carolina State

South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez agues a call with the officials against Washington State during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Ricardo B. Brazziell)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WFLA) – The University of South Florida women’s basketball team fell short of making their first Sweet 16 appearance falling to No. 1 seed North Carolina State.

Elena Tsineke led the way for the Bulls with 22 points in a losing effort.

The Bulls advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in their seven tournament appearances in program history.

They defeated the Washington State Cougars in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday marking the team’s first victory in the tournament since 2016.