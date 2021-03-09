USF women’s basketball competing in AAC Quarterfinals on Tuesday

FORT WORTH, Texas (WFLA) – The University of South Florida women’s basketball team is preparing to play in the American Athletic Conference Quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

The team earned the top seed in the tournament after winning its first regular season conference title in school history. Consequently, the Bulls had a first round bye.

They will play the Wichita State Shockers at 3 p.m.

The Bulls actually faced the Shockers in the regular season, defeating them by 18 points.

The two teams have met five times in the past with the Bulls holding the 3-2 series lead and, since both teams joined the American Athletic Conference, the Bulls have a 3-1 series lead. They will meet in the AAC Tournament for the first time on Tuesday.

The winner of this game will have to play either Tulane or Temple on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the championship game on Thursday.

