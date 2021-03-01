USF women’s basketball coach pushing for conference title

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The women’s basketball team at the University of South Florida’s 13 game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the University of Houston on Saturday.

“I think there are a lot of people who were disappointed and they should be disappointed and angry,” said Jose Fernandez, the head coach of the Bulls, on Monday.

Fernandez and his team had not lost a game since Dec. 1 when they faced Baylor University who is the number six team in the country.

Now, the Bulls have two losses on their record with two games remaining in the regular season. If the Bulls win one of those two games against the University of Central Florida, they will clinch the regular-season title and will secure the top seed in the American Athletic Conference.

“Right now, at this point, you want to be playing your best basketball,” said Fernandez, “We are not but we got to find a way to win games and everybody, staff wise, and player-wise, we have to look at ourselves and be individually accountable and do your job right. Right now, it is doing your job, defend, rebound, know your scout, make shots, and do all of the little things.”

When he was asked if he feels the improvements of many of the teams in the AAC, including the Bulls, are being dismissed after the exit of the University of Connecticut, he rattled off a list of injustices.

“Here is the deal,” he said. “You can look at UConn’s scores in the Big East and compare the scores on how they did in the American. I think they had a lot tougher games when they were in the American Conference than they had this year in the Big East but that is not talked about right?”

He added he does not think the sport receives enough attention.

“I think mainstream media is very happy just covering football five and Power 5 schools and I think that that is why we don’t have enough parody in our game. There is just not enough writers and outlets,” said Fernandez. “I think we have some really really unique stories that, you know, every time I look at some mainstream media sites, why aren’t we talked about enough?”

USF will host UCF on Tuesday with the game scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.