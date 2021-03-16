USF women’s basketball coach on tournament seed: ‘I think we are better than an 8 seed’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida women’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament as an eight seed. Although the Bulls cannot change that seeding, head coach Jose Fernandez shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I do not know what we could have done differently. I think we are better than an eight seed,” he admitted. “But, again, now, we just have to go out and play and prove it right?”

The team flew to San Antonio on Tuesday morning.

“We are looking forward to getting to San Antonio,” Fernandez said on Monday following the selection show. “And shifting our focus to the final phase of our season. That is the most important phase, the NCAA Tournament.”

It is the seventh NCAA Tournament appearance for the program.

“My staff and our kids are really really excited to represent this university in the NCAA Tournament and we are going to have the opportunity to do that,” said Fernandez.

When they arrive in Texas, the entire team will have to quarantine in their individual hotel rooms for 48 hours to prevent a potential outbreak of coronavirus. Then, they will start practicing ahead of their game against Washington State on Sunday evening.

“Washington State, a Pac-12 team, I have not seen them play much,” said Fernandez. “They are very very well coached and they play in a very good league and we will get back and watch tape and get ready. We will get on the floor and start working on what we need to do to be successful against them on the offensive end and defensive end and special situations, everything like that.”

That game, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 on Sunday, will be played at the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas in Austin.