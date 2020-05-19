USF LB Boyles on junior season: ‘We’re going to go into each game expecting to be the best’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He led the team in tackles and in tackles for loss as a sophomore so, as a junior, how is University of South Florida linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, preparing to increase those numbers… especially in a new system run by a new coaching staff?

Boyles said, since he has been home with his family in Fort Lauderdale, he has been taking his playbook to bed with him and reading it every single night.

“You first have to start off by knowing what you have to do in that system,” he said.

Then, he studies the system for his teammates.

“Once you know what you are doing and you got that down,” explained Boyles. “Then, you can learn what everyone else is doing around you, which will help you be a much better player and help you play faster and, if someone asks you a question, then, you can help them to know what to do.”

He responded to a comment that his new head coach, Jeff Scott, would be thrilled to hear about his studying habits.

“I do not really try to do it for the coaches,” admitted Boyles. “I try to do it for myself so I can be accountable.”

His response is a perfect example of why you him on your football team.

“We are going to go into each game expecting to be the best no matter who we face,” he said. “No matter who you put in front of us, we are going to come out with a victory.”

Boyles’ numbers improved drastically from his freshman season to his sophomore season. He recorded 20 tackles as a freshman and 75 tackles as a sophomore. He also increased his tackles for loss from one to 12.5.

How does he plan to continue to build on those numbers?

“Just keep on working. Working on the field, in the weight room, trying to uplift my teammates because I would not be doing that without my teammates,” he said,

His teammates are his motivation on and off the football field.

“My teammates and I have been interacting through video games on the PS4, group FaceTime, sending text messages to each other, things like that. That is how we are staying in touch,” said Boyles.

The most popular video games for these players are Call of Duty, NBA 2K, and, obviously, Madden.

“For 2K, Jordan McCloud, he is probably the best,” said Boyles. “For Madden, Jernard Phillips.”

He admitted the trash talking takes the competition to a new level but, with a huge smile on his face, he declined to provide any specific examples.

These football players are close even when they are separated by distance in the middle of a pandemic.

Boyles said he is happy to be home with his family, but he wishes he could be spending some of his time with his teammates.

“They are really fun and we have a good time,” he said. “Always laughing and always cracking jokes, always playing games and stuff like that so that is what I miss the most.”