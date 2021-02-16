USF football to hold spring game at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The head football coach at the University of South Florida, Jeff Scott, explained why the upcoming spring game will be held at Raymond James Stadium. Before he joined the program, the game took place on campus.

“One of the things you have to look forward to in the spring is the spring game,” said Scott, “and I am just a big believer of making that a big deal and separating the teams and having a game.”

He noted the pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring game last season and he is aware that that could happen again.

“If COVID allows,” he said, “we are really going to push hard to get a lot of our former players to come back to the spring game and maybe do some things around the spring game with them.”

Scott also stated he is excited for the parents of these players to be able to watch them in such an impressive stadium.

“We’ve got a great venue there at Ray Jay,” he said, “and not many people can say they are going to have their spring game in their stadium where they just played the Super Bowl so we are going to take advantage of that as much as we possibly can.”

The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 27.