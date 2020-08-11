TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida gathered on campus for the third official practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning.
Jeff Scott, the Bulls’ head coach, did not join the team – and for a good reason. Scott and his wife Sara welcomed their second child into the world on Monday. Hunter Bradford Scott is the couple’s first son.
The team is expected to practice in full pads on Thursday.
LATEST USF BULLS NEWS:
- USF football practices without head coach who welcomed son into world on Monday
- Fall camp underway for USF football team
- USF loses opponent for scheduled 2020 home opener
- Lightning join forces with other teams, government officials for #WearYourMaskFL PSA
- Former USF soccer player prepares for upcoming NWSL tournament