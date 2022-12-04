TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A little less than a month after the University of South Florida announced the firing of head coach Jeff Scott, USF announced the team’s new head coach.

On Sunday, USF announced that the University of Tennessee’s offensive coordinator Alex Golesh will serve as the team’s head coach.

Golesh will be the sixth head coach in South Florida football history. He replaced Scott, who was fired on Nov. 6 after recording a 4-26 record in his two-plus seasons with the Bulls.

“I am thankful to Chairman Weatherford, President Law and Michael Kelly for their support and belief in me to bring the USF program back to the top of college football,” Golesh said in a statement.

“I’m excited to be back in the state of Florida and work with the great high school coaches in this state. This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams. We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. I am humbled by the opportunity, and I appreciate the commitment from this University and Bulls Nation to hiring the best staff in the country. My family and I can’t wait to get going.”

According to ESPN, Golesh was the primary playcaller for UT, who led the country in scoring this season. He joined Tennessee in 2021, along with head coach Josh Heupel after they spent a year coaching together at the University of Central Florida.

Last month, Golesh, 38, is one of five finalists up for the Broyles Award. The annual award is given to the top assistant coach in college football.

New #USF head coach Alex Golesh is up for the Broyles Award, for top assistant coach in the country. That award will be announced Tuesday. The Vols were high-tempo and led the nation in scoring this season. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 4, 2022

In the past two seasons, Tennessee has been one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, according to ESPN. Recording 38 or more points in 10 of their 12 games this season, the Vols were also ranked third nationally in passing with 332.2 yards per game and rushed 207.7 yards per game.

During Golesh’s 19-year tenure in college coaching, the Ohio State grad has spent time at Illinois, Iowa State, and Toledo.

He was also considered a candidate for the University of Cincinnati’s head coach after Luke Fickell announced he would take over the role as head coach at Wisconsin.

USF announced that Golesh will be introduced to Bulls Nation on Monday.

Last week, South Florida ended its season with a 46-39 loss to rival UCF.