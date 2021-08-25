‘You are our guy and let’s go do this thing’: Bulls starting QB shares how he learned he got the job

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been nearly three years since Cade Fortin jogged onto the field as the starting quarterback.

He did it as a true freshman at the University of North Carolina, completing 19 of 40 passes for 276 yards against North Carolina State in November of 2018.

Now, he is preparing for his first game as the starting quarterback at the University of South Florida. The Bulls are scheduled to begin the season on the road against NC State on Thursday, Sept. 2.

“It is kind of an interesting situation,” said Fortin on Tuesday. “It is going to be fun getting back up there to North Carolina and getting to play those guys.”

Bulls head coach Jeff Scott told Fortin and the other quarterbacks he had earned the starting job on Monday morning.

“I think it was not a big surprise,” said Scott. “They were happy for him and it was what I had hoped it would be.”

“He discussed with us how we have improved with each quarterback,” said Fortin, “and then, with me, he told me, ‘Hey, you are our guy and let’s go do this thing.'”

Fortin shared the expectations he has for himself and for his team in the upcoming game.

“I think we have to play one play at a time,” he said. “I think our expectation is we are going to come out and we are going to play hard. I think we are going to be prepared. I think we are going to play together. We are a really mature team. I think, regardless of good or bad, I think we are going to stick together and we are going to play for each other and that is really what it is going to come down to.”