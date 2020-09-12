With no fans in stadium, USF faces The Citadel in first game of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Bulls ran onto the field at Raymond James for their first game of the season without the support of their fans.

Those fans are not in the seats and their cheers will not be echoing throughout the stadium on a particularly impressive play.

Their absence is another reason why this season is unlike any other season.

Despite this change, the players have previously stated they will be focused on the game when they are in the game. They did not seem to be too worried about the empty stands but, again, it adds to the uniqueness of this 2020 season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: