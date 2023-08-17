TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s move-in day at the University of South Florida.

Thousands of students are coming in from all over the country to get ready for the new school year.

Students can arrive for check-in at 9 a.m. They can do that at the Marshall Student Center.

College officials said they can’t wait to see everyone and will be there early to answer any questions they might have.

The University of South Florida Housing Department has a big day ahead of them with residence halls expected to be at full capacity.

“It’s a very exciting day for us,” Associate VP for Housing and Residential Education Ana Hernandez said. “All week actually.”

The college calls this week the “Week of Welcome.”

7,400 students are registered to live on USF campuses this fall semester.

Many of them are moving in on Thursday. 10,000 people are expected to be at the Tampa site for the grand event.

“We have a well-oiled plan to try and get people into their spaces as quickly as possible,” Hernandez said. “We are very fortunate. We have 400 student volunteers.”

Volunteers will help bring belongings up to the dorms.

Hernandez said your guests need to stick by you the entire day.

“In all of our residential facilities, students are required to use their USF ID card to gain entry into the buildings and the residential area,” Hernandez said. “Only the students that are assigned to a particular building have access to that building.”

Hernandez said to report anyone if they make the student feel uncomfortable.

There are blue light phones around campus that can get you in touch with university police.

With a full campus, college officials just want to make sure everyone feels safe and of course, welcome.

Hernandez suggests arriving early and pacing your day.

There will be welcome activities all week including a BBQ and a game night.

Click here for the full week’s schedule.