‘We would not want it any other way’: USF baseball ready to roll after rain pauses game on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The baseball team at the University of South Florida has half of a game and, potentially, one more game to defeat the University of South Alabama and advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history. The Bulls rolled over the University of Florida and the University of Miami in the first two games of the Gainesville Regional.

The first game between the Bulls and the Jaguars actually started on Sunday but was postponed in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the weather. The Bulls currently trail the Jaguars by four runs.

Here’s what we’re dealing with folks. Get comfortable… pic.twitter.com/UHzD00DgqB — USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) June 7, 2021

Billy Mohl, head baseball coach at the University of South Florida, responded to a question about the delays that stalled the first two games of the tournament on Sunday morning.

“Our guys are used to delays all year long whether it is in between the double header, whether it is the airport, whether it is rain so they have been tested and the weather did not affect us at all,” said Mohl. “They are just wanting to get out and play.”

He commented specifically on the rain delay that interrupted the game against the University of Miami on Saturday.

“We were joking about it right when it hit,” said Mohl. “We said, ‘This is just what the Bulls are used to,’ so the amount of stuff we have been through this year, with delays and travel and everything else, we just kind of laugh about it at this point and we would not want it any other way.”

The Bulls will step into the batter’s box at 12:06 on Monday to continue the game against the Jaguars.