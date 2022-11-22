TAMPA (WFLA) – The UCF Knights (8-3, 5-2 AAC) will travel down I-4 to Raymond James on Saturday, 11/26 for a 7 pm game against the USF Bulls.

The Bulls (1-10, 0-7 AAC), who have been plagued by both player losses and mid-season coaching changes, hope to end the season on a high note with an in-conference victory. UCF will be moving to the Big 12 conference in 2023. This game could possibly be the last War on I-4 between the two in-state rival schools.

In addition, Saturday is Fan Appreciation Day with over $55,000 in giveaways including Taylor Swift concert tickets. Fans need to wear Green & Gold to receive prizes at the gates and throughout the game.

In addition, the Bulls and fans will honor 17 seniors prior to kickoff.

Television coverage will be on ESPN2 and radio coverage is 102.5 FM or the Tune-in Bulls Unlimited Channel.