USF’s New Year’s men’s basketball game postponed due to ECU COVID-19 protocols

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usfgeneric_143609

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The men’s basketball game between the University of South Florida and East Carolina University has been postponed, according to USF.

USF officials said the game, originally scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the ECU basketball program.

ECU previously postponed another game on Dec. 29 due to “COVID-19 developments” in its program, according to its website.

Ticketholders will get information on when the makeup date for the game will be.

USF’s next men’s basketball game will be next Wednesday against No. 12 Houston at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss