TAMPA (USF) – USF Bulls safety Daquann Evans was named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after an impressive performance against then 10th ranked Alabama.

Evans posted one of the best games by a USF defender in recent memory on Saturday in the Bulls’ 17-3 loss. The honor marked USF’s first player honored as a Conference Player of the Week since 2018 and the first Bull to be named a Conference Defensive Player of the Week since USF all-time leading tackler Auggie Sanchez was named on Nov. 20, 2017. Sanchez was one of two Bulls defenders honored that season, joining eventual NFL defensive back Deatrick Nichols, as USF went 10-2. Kicker Coby Weiss was the last Bull to earn an AAC Player of the Week honor as he was named Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 15, 2018, after helping the No. 23-ranked Bulls improve to 6-0 with a win at Tulsa.

Evans tormented Alabama quarterbacks all day in the Bulls’ battle vs. a top 10-ranked foe that saw USF lead for most of the first half and go into the final minute in a one-score game. The 5-11, 190-pound veteran defensive back from Orlando posted career-bests with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks and added a pass break-up and quarterback hurry on the day. Evans’ outstanding effort was seen by a raucous crowd of 65,138 in Raymond James Stadium, the fifth-largest home crowd in program history, and more than five million viewers in a national television audience on ABC.

The Bulls return to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday to open their 11th season of AAC play with a 4 p.m. kickoff vs. Rice University. Ticekts area vailable at USFBullsTix.com.