TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Bulls QB Byrum Brown was honored by the American Athletic Conference for the fourth time this season, earning Weekly Honor Roll recognition for the third time after his 457 total yards, school-record tying five touchdown passes and third 100-yard rushing game in a 59-50 loss at Memphis Saturday. Brown earned conference Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 4 and has now been named to the Honor Roll in Weeks 2, 5 and 10.

Against Memphis, Brown completed 31-of-39 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns, which tied a 21-year-old program record set by Marquel Blackwell in 2002. He becomes just the fourth FBS player since 1996 to throw five touchdown passes, run for 100 yards and complete 75 percent or better of their passes in the same game. He led USF to 583 yards and its most points in a game since 2019.

Brown’s third 100-yard rushing effort of the season moved him to 673 rushing yards on the year, third among FBS quarterbacks, as he joins LSU’s Jayden Daniels as the only players in the nation to have posted 2,200-plus passing yards and 600-plus rushing yards on the season.

Brown enters Week 11 ranked No. 6 nationally (first in the AAC) in total offense. His 517 total yards vs. Rice are still the best mark in the nation this season and his 457 at Memphis rank No. 14, making him one of two players in the nation with two marks in the top 15 on the year.

The Bulls (4-5; 2-3 AAC) will return to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff of the Salute to Service game vs. Temple (3-6; 1-4 AAC). Tickets are available at 1-800-GoBulls or Bulls Football Tickets

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn radio.