Team finishes 3rd at Trinity Forest Invitational

DALLAS (USF) – The USF women’s golf team saw all four of its scorers shoot even par or better (three under par) in the final round as the Bulls tied the program’s 54-hole record with a score of 852 to finish third among a tough 15-team field at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.

USF’s final round total of 278 ranked as the third-best, 18-hole total in program history and the team’s third top three mark in the last six tournaments. USF’s 54-hole total of 852 (-12) matched the program record of 852 (-12) set last season at the USA Intercollegiate and marked the fifth top five program mark set in the last three seasons.

No. 31 SMU won the tournament with a 24-under par total of 840 followed by No. 43 Houston (-14, 845), USF (-12, 852) and No. 42 Tulsa (-5, 859).

Bulls Team Scores

Place RD1 RD2 RD3 TOTAL

4 Juliana Camargo (So./Bogota, Columbia) 73* 68* 69* -6 (210)

T5 Melanie Green (Jr./Medina, N.Y) 73* 71* 68* -4 (212)

T10 Lauren Heinlein (Gr./Ocala, Fla.) 69* 75* 69* -3 (213)

T31 Alizee Vidal (Jr./Le Gosier, France) 74 72* 72* +2 (218)

T43 Leonor Medeiros (So./Palmela, Portugal) 73* 75 73 +5 (221)