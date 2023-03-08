Team finishes 3rd at Trinity Forest Invitational

DALLAS (USF) – The USF women’s golf team saw all four of its scorers shoot even par or better (three under par) in the final round as the Bulls tied the program’s 54-hole record with a score of 852 to finish third among a tough 15-team field at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.

USF’s final round total of 278 ranked as the third-best, 18-hole total in program history and the team’s third top three mark in the last six tournaments. USF’s 54-hole total of 852 (-12) matched the program record of 852 (-12) set last season at the USA Intercollegiate and marked the fifth top five program mark set in the last three seasons.

No. 31 SMU won the tournament with a 24-under par total of 840 followed by No. 43 Houston (-14, 845), USF (-12, 852) and No. 42 Tulsa (-5, 859).

Bulls Team Scores

Place                                                                       RD1     RD2     RD3        TOTAL

4         Juliana Camargo (So./Bogota, Columbia)      73*      68*      69*         -6 (210)

T5       Melanie Green (Jr./Medina, N.Y)                   73*      71*      68*         -4 (212)

T10     Lauren Heinlein (Gr./Ocala, Fla.)                   69*      75*      69*         -3 (213)

T31     Alizee Vidal (Jr./Le Gosier, France)                74        72*      72*         +2 (218)

T43     Leonor Medeiros (So./Palmela, Portugal)     73*      75        73           +5 (221)