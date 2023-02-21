TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF women’s golf team is in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Show golf tournament from Feb. 20-21. The 15-team tournament is being played at Spanish Trail Country Club. Teams played 36 holes on Monday and the Bulls finished in 10th with Mississippi State in 1st place. Play concludes with18 holes on Tuesday. The other Florida team at The Show is the University of North Florida who finished in last place at the close of Monday’s play.



Both rounds have an 8:00 a.m. (MT) shotgun start. The Bulls, who enter the tournament ranked No. 69 by Golfstat, took the course Monday in pairings with No. 47 Purdue and No. 52 Furman. Purdue finished Monday in 9th and Furman in 12th.



Other teams in competition include host UNLV, Kent State, New Mexico, Denver, Charlotte, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Texas State, Nevada and Washington State.



“We will remain committed to the controllables out in Vegas this week and know that will help us finish where we need to be,” said USF Coach Erika Brennan . “Final rounds have been our nemesis so we’re switching things this week with how we’re preparing. This team is capable and determined and we’re ready to go test ourselves out on the West Coast.”



Brennan announced the following lineup for the Bulls: