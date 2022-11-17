TAMPA (WFLA) – USF Women’s Basketball turned in an impressive 67-59 win at home on Wednesday night against the University of Alabama. Guard Sammie Puisis (G/Jr) scored 24 pts in the second half and a total career high of 26 pts in the game. American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year Sr. Elena Tsineke (G/Sr) scored an additional 22 points.

Adding to the win were Dulcy Fankam Mendihiadeu (F/RS F) with 8 points and 12 rebounds and Carlo Brito (W/F) with an additional 4pts.

The game’s starting lineup of Tsineke, Puisis, Brito, Fankam Mendihiadeu and Aerial Wilson (PG/RS J) have a 4-0 record so far this season. The Women’s next opponent is TCU in Fort Worth, TX for the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday, 11/20.