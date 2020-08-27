USF will not allow fans for its football season opener

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF fans will have to stay home on Sept. 12 as the school has made the decision to not have fans at their first home football game.

In a letter, Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said the school’s first game vs The Citadel will not have any fans however the school does plan to welcome fans to their remaining four home games of the 2020 season – Oct. 10 vs. ECU, Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa, Nov. 21 vs. Navy and the War on I-4 vs. UCF on Nov. 27 – if state and local officials deem it appropriate for them to do so at that time.

The number of fans we will be able to welcome to Raymond James Stadium this fall and the measures put in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience will be communicated soon.

