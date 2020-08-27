LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

USF will not allow fans for its football season opener

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF fans will have to stay home on Sept. 12 as the school has made the decision to not have fans at their first home football game.

In a letter, Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said the school’s first game vs The Citadel will not have any fans however the school does plan to welcome fans to their remaining four home games of the 2020 season – Oct. 10 vs. ECU, Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa, Nov. 21 vs. Navy and the War on I-4 vs. UCF on Nov. 27 – if state and local officials deem it appropriate for them to do so at that time.

The number of fans we will be able to welcome to Raymond James Stadium this fall and the measures put in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience will be communicated soon. 

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss