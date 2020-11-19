USF to open basketball season without fans in attendance

South Florida’s Xavier Castaneda (1) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF Athletics announced the 2020-21 basketball season will begin without fans at the Yuengling Center.

“After consulting with university leadership and local health officials, we felt it was the right decision to begin the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons without fans in attendance in the Yuengling Center,” Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “We understand this decision will not be happily received by the many fans excited to see our basketball teams, but we feel it is in the best interest of our fans and broader university and Bay area communities, as well as in line with our priority for the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as they begin to compete for conference championships with an eye toward postseason play. We will continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and consult local, state and university health officials as we assess attendance policies throughout the season.”

USF says the policy will run through at least Dec. 15. Athletics and the university will continue to review fan attendance policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 basketball season to evaluate the possibility of limited fan attendance of future home dates if deemed appropriate by state, local and university officials.

A limited number of players’ and coaches’ family members will be admitted via pass list to attend home games in person.

If attendance at USF men’s and women’s basketball home games becomes possible the university says season ticket members will be given first priority to purchase tickets and select seating locations in a limited capacity configuration in the Yuengling Center.

All season ticket members will be contacted directly with details. Fans with questions may contact the USF ticket office at 1-800-GoBulls.