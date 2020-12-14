USF to allow limited number of fans for basketball season

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF Athletics has announced fans well be allowed to come to games starting Dec. 19.

“We are excited to have the opportunity for a limited number of fans to see our exciting men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in person when the conference seasons begin,” USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “We greatly appreciate university leadership and local health officials’ guidance and assistance as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Yuengling Center. Our team has worked hard to create a safe and exciting game day environment for our student-athletes, coaches and fans alike. We will continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and consult local, state and university health officials in regards to attendance as the season progresses.”

USF says approximately 1,200 seats in physically-distanced pods ranging in size from two persons to four persons, with seating reserved for up to 300 students.

All men’s and women’s games will be ticketed on a single-game basis, with season ticket members and Bulls Club members receiving priority access to tickets and seat locations. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit USF’s website or call 1-800-Go-Bulls.