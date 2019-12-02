USF students react to the firing of Charlie Strong

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many on the University of South Florida’s campus are not surprised about the decision to let go of head football coach Charlie Strong, there are several supporters that say the university never gave him the chance to put a winning program together.

The Bulls were less than stellar this year, ending the season 4-8. Fans noticed leaving more and more seats empty every game.

“I mean the season went pretty bad. No one was really interested in going to the games,” said USF student, Christian Fiore.

The final game against UCF, the school’s biggest rivalry, ended in a crushing defeat 34-7.

“It was just sloppy and messy. It’s a big game to my family. I have sisters that go to UCF so that’s the big event of the year and just to see us play, I couldn’t even watch it,” said USF senior Natalie Durell.

Two days later, USF makes the announcement that head coach Charlie Strong is gone.

“I am not surprised. Our football team is not the best,” Durell said.

“I thought he could maybe turn the program around. Bring it back to what it used to be, but it is what it is so we’ve got to hope for the best now,” said USF junior Jared Cleary.

“I see where they’re coming from. Three years is a short time, but having gradually gone downhill each year it makes sense,” said Daniel Evangelista, who studies at USF.

But not everyone is glad to see him out.

“You could have given him more time I guess. He deserves time, and he has proven in the past, why do you guys just let him go? He’s a good guy,” said USF student Rish Chelawt.

“I don’t even think it was Charlie Strong’s fault. I mean the players weren’t even in it too. You could tell,” Fiore said.

Even Strong’s player’s reacted. KJ Sails Jr. took to Twitter to say, “We need more coaches like you that care and love. Your players love you coach.”

Say what you want about Strong, but I’ll FOREVER step for my dawg!!! Y’all don’t understand the type of person WE lost. The love be fake and the hate be real. Love you coach @CoachStrong_USF — KJ Sails Jr 9⃣‼️ (@KJ2LiVE) December 1, 2019

Now the university is looking for their next head coach.

USF fans want whoever comes in to bring back the wins this school has gotten used to seeing in previous years.

