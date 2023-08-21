TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 50,000 students are beginning classes Monday at the University of South Florida, including Xilong Ging from China.

“I want to become a teacher or faculty at a college or university,” Ging said.

USF is a top 50-ranked public institution.

“This is the beginning of a great adventure for so many of our students so we’re really excited,” USF president Rhea Law said.

There are new buildings, new features, and new faces this year at USF.

Like many, freshman Joshua Doby said he is ready to start building the foundation of his career.

“I’m going to be in the Air Force after graduating college,” Doby said. “Doing something in software development.”

Honors students are going to be learning in a new five-story facility and there’s also a new state-of-the-art simulation lab at the Tampa campus.

“We’re celebrating newly entering into the AAU which is the highest academic achievement for a university,” Law said. “So that’s good news for our students.”

When Ging and Doby take a break from their studies, they can enjoy several new unique additions to USF. There are pickleball courts and a pontoon boat at the St. Pete campus.

At the main campus, students will want to look out for an Artificial Intelligence convenience store and a truck handing out freebies like water and ice cream.

“This university is on a trajectory of just moving up,” Law said. “We’re excited about that.”

Once students get a better understanding of the campus and their classes, they will get a more clear idea of what they like and dislike.

The deadline to add or drop classes is Friday. Students also have until the end of the week to add a major for the fall semester.

Click here for a full list of new additions at USF campuses.