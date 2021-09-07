USF softball player to undergo surgery for brain tumor

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF softball player Alexis Buchman will be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

USF softball made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Buchman says she noticed her left hand felt “numb and tingly” in July and after multiple doctor visits it was discovered a mass was found on her brain.

She says although the mass has not been diagnosed as cancer, the sophomore infielder will be undergoing surgery to remove the tumor.

“I won’t back down from this battle, and with all of you on my side, I know this is something from which I can emerge stronger,” Buchman said.