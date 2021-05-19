USF set to return to full capacity at Raymond James Stadium this fall

South Florida running back Johnny Ford (1) steps out of bounds as quarterback Noah Johnson (0) puts a block Citadel defensive back Destin Mack (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF is set to return to full capacity at Raymond James Stadium this fall in Tampa.

Single-game tickets for the 2021 USF Football season presented by Tampa General Hospital, the Bulls’ second under head coach Jeff Scott, will go on sale on July 7.

USF will take on Florida on Sept. 11 in the Gators’ first-ever trip to Raymond James Stadium to play the Bulls. The Bulls will also face defending American Athletic Conference Champion Cincinnati on Fri., Nov. 12.

For a full look at the Bulls schedule visit USF’s website.