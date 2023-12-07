TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team is heading to Sunrise this weekend to take on Florida State in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

The two teams will face off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. inside Amerant Bank Arena.

The Bulls and guard Selton Miguel, who leads the team in points per game (12.7) and steals (10), will take on the Seminoles for the 35th time on Saturday. The Noles are led by guard Darin Green Jr., who averages 14.1 points per game this season, and forward Jamir Watkins, averaging 13.6 points per contest.

Florida State leads the series 22-12 and has won the last two meetings, including a 66-60 win during their last meeting in 2019.

The good news for the Bulls? Over the last 12 games, the two teams have an even 6-6 split. The bad news? South Florida is 2-4 against the Florida State on a neutral site.

The Bulls will have their work cut out for them. On average, Florida State is scoring 10.4 more points per game than USF, with a higher field goal percentage (.456 vs .383) and 3-point percentage (.363 vs .242).

The Bulls do have the edge in defense, with a better points per game allowed (67.2 vs 73.6) and turnover margin (3.5 vs 3.0). The Bulls bench has also outscored their opponents bench in every game this season.