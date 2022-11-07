Service members & families can attend for free

TAMPA (WFLA) – The annual USF Seats for Service football game will be Saturday, Nov. 12th when the Bulls face Southern Methodist University in a noon game at Raymond James Stadium. The event is sponsored by Paul Davis.

The event, coordinated through Vet Tix, sponsors current military service members and veterans to attend the game by receiving free tickets when fans purchase tickets to the game.

Fans have the option of three packages ranging from $125 to $500 that can sponsor 25 to 100 military personnel to attend the game. Fans purchasing packages will receive their own tickets to the game, a souvenir hat with the patriotic version of the Bull “U” on it and will help to send military personnel to the game. Last year fans donated 12,000 tickets and this year there are already 6,000 tickets sponsored ahead of the Nov. 12 game.

To purchase tickets and sponsor military personnel, call 1-800-GoBulls or visit USFBullsTix.com