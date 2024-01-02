TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida men’s basketball team is 7-4 so far this season – the second-best start for the school since the 2018-19 season.

It’s just the sixth time in the last 17 seasons that South Florida has started 7-4 or better.

First-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and his Bulls are riding a five-game win streak.

As a coach, he has four NCAA Tournament appearances and six conference championships, but how he coaches his players is the key to success.

He previously coached at Kennesaw State, leading the Owls to a 26-9 record and first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament.

USF hosts the University of Temple on Thursday, January 4, at the Yuengling Center at 7 p.m.