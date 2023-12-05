TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida (USF) unveiled a first look of its new football stadium, releasing renderings of the facility on Tuesday.

The renderings are said to be conceptual and changes to the design are expected, according to the university.

“Since we first announced plans to build an on-campus stadium at the University of South Florida, it has become the topic I hear about most often from our passionate supporters. There is a genuine excitement within our community,” USF President Rhea Law said. “We’re thrilled to offer the first images of the stadium that will activate our campus in ways we never have before and will make a positive impact on our university for generations to come.”

The stadium will feature a dedicated students section in the west end with a unique design and amenities that “cater to the student experience,” according to USF. The facility is also set to feature an open concourse so fans can see the field while walking to concessions or bathrooms, a large tailgating space north of the stadium, and premium seating options such as suites and club areas.

USF said the design incorporated feedback the university received from stakeholder groups such as faculty, students, staff, alumni and community members.

“The design elements and amenities unveiled today all reflect our goal to build a stadium that provides the best possible experience for our students, alumni and entire fanbase. We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their valuable input, which is reflected in our initial renderings and will continue to be seen as we roll out more details in the future,” said Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly.

In a press release, the university also announced the walkway where the team’s traditional Bulls Stampede pregame walk will be held is being named the USF Federal Credit Union Champions Way after receiving a $6 million gift from the credit union. The walkway will be located off USF Genshaft Drive.

“Our university will proudly feature one of the nation’s most beautiful and community-centered stadium entranceways,” said USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman. “We are grateful to USF Federal Credit Union CEO and President Rick Skaggs and his team for their incredibly generous and longstanding support of Bulls Nation.”

The university has raised $43 million of the $50 million goal for the project. The stadium is set to open in fall of 2027.

More detailed renderings are being released in spring of 2024 with a groundbreaking ceremony set for fall of the same year.