USF reaches super regionals for 1st time

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Florida’s Daniel Cantu (33) lays down a bunt during an NCAA college baseball game against Central Florida on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarrett Eaton was 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, and South Florida advanced to its first super regional in program history by beating South Alabama 6-4 in the Gainesville Regional.

South Florida, in its 14th NCAA regional appearance, will play at Texas this weekend.

Eaton got on base four times, including a walk in the ninth he turned into a run after an error by center fielder Michael Sandle.

Carmine Lane added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 6-3 lead. Orion Kerkering struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Joseph Sanchez picked up his first save of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss