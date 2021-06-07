USF reaches super regionals for 1st time

South Florida’s Daniel Cantu (33) lays down a bunt during an NCAA college baseball game against Central Florida on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarrett Eaton was 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, and South Florida advanced to its first super regional in program history by beating South Alabama 6-4 in the Gainesville Regional.

South Florida, in its 14th NCAA regional appearance, will play at Texas this weekend.

Eaton got on base four times, including a walk in the ninth he turned into a run after an error by center fielder Michael Sandle.

Carmine Lane added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 6-3 lead. Orion Kerkering struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Joseph Sanchez picked up his first save of the season.