USF RB rushes for more than 100 yards in win over BYU

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The USF Bulls have improved to 3-3 on the season with a win over the BYU Cougars at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Cronkrite, who scored two touchdowns for the Bulls, rushed for 158 yards on 26 carries. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in back to back games. Cronkrite now has seven career 100-yard rushing games.

What does the win do to the confidence of this team?

“We take it week by week,” said Cronkrite, “regardless of it is a win or a loss so this is just another step for us. Tremendous job to BYU but this is just a great great team win for us.”

The team is 17-1 under Charlie Strong when rushing for 200 yards in one game so it is not surprising that the Bulls finished this game with 243 total rushing yards.

