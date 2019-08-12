USF RB Johnny Ford goes out of his way to meet 8-year-old fan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida hosted Fan Fest on Saturday afternoon. Although the event was meant to bring fans and football players together, 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spotted a special meeting between one 8-year-old boy and one USF running back.

Brody Hulling and his twin brother Ryan attended the event with their parents. They were walking through the autograph line but Brody’s favorite player on the team, Johnny Ford, was not there. Brody, who had been searching for him, eventually spotted Johnny in the crowd. He was pointing at him with a huge smile on his face. We actually caught that reaction on camera.

When Johnny got to the autograph table, Brody had already reached the end of it. However, Johnny found him, signed his poster and his jersey and took photos with him.

“It was very awesome and I got his signature on my jersey that Santa got me,” said Brody. “I have been wanting to see him my whole life and I finally got to see him.”

Gabrielle asked Brody why Johnny is his favorite player.

“I like the number 20,” he said, “and then, I saw him and he was really cool one day when he played so he instantly became my favorite player.”

We should add Brody had the number 20, which is the number on Johnny’s jersey, shaved into his hair.