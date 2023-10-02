TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An outstanding performance in Annapolis gave the USF Bulls a 44 to 30 victory over the U.S, Naval Academy. As a result of that performance, several Bulls players received American Athletic Conference recognition.

For the third week in a row, a Bulls player earned an AAC Player of the Week award, a program record for a team that had not seen a player honored since 2018.

DE Tramel Logan was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, QB Byrum Brown earned recognition for the third straight week, earning AAC Weekly Honor Roll consideration for the second time, just a week after being named the Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Before Logan, S Daquan Evans was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Evans was the first defensive player to earn the honor since 2017 and Brown the first offensive player to do so since 2018.

It’s the most the program has been recognized for its offensive and defensive players since earning four Player of the Week awards (two offense and two defense) in 2017. The Bulls also grabbed four special teams weekly honors that year for a program high of eight awards that season.

Logan logged four tackles and a big defensive touchdown in the Bulls’ 44 to 30 victory against Navy that snapped a 19-game road losing skid, marked USF’s first-ever win in Annapolis and gave the Bulls a 2-0 start in conference play. With Navy threatening to tie the score early in the fourth quarter, Logan recovered a Navy fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulls a 37-23 lead.

Brown completed 76 percent of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while leading five touchdown drives of 67 yards or longer at Navy. His 88-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins marked the fourth-longest pass play in program history and he guided USF to back-to-back 40-plus point games for the first time since 2017.

After two AAC games, Brown leads the league in conference games in passing yards (773), passing yards per game (386.5), touchdowns (5), interceptions (0), and total offense (414.0) while ranking second in pass efficiency (205.4) and third in completion percentage (76%). He has guided USF’s offense to 43 points and 516 yards per game in conference play, to rank second in both categories.

The Bulls (3-2; 2-0 AAC) are on the road again Saturday, Oct. 7 when they take on conference newcomer UAB (1-4; 0-1 AAC) at 4 p.m. in Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.