USF QB candidate Jarren Williams focused on taking it day by day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The quarterback competition at the University of South Florida currently centers around four players, including Jarren Williams.

Williams, who rode a rollercoaster of successes and disappointments at the University of Miami for two years, is searching for a fresh start as a Bull.

“I learned a whole lot going to Miami and being the starter and things not working out and having to leave,” said Williams.

He spent the next year at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

“It really taught me a lot about myself,” he said. “The biggest thing is maturity too. I am glad that I went through that because it made me a better person.”

His new head football coach, Jeff Scott, has noticed that maturity.

“He is really humble, unassuming, he has really good leadership skills, the players really like him, he has really good energy whenever he gets in there,” said Scott. “He is very serious about what he is doing and, overall, I like his mindset and I think he is going to continue to improve as he gets more comfortable with what we are doing.”

Williams commented on his current mindset stressing he is not allowing himself to look too far into the future.

“My biggest thing right now is focusing on each day at a time,” he said. “This is my focus, getting better today and really gelling with my teammates.”