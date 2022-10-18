TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF Bulls football program announced today that quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Jr. will be out the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder injury that occurred during the Tulane game on Oct. 15th. Coach Jeff Scott said the injury will require surgery.

Bohanon is the latest in a string of injuries that have hit 21 starters or members of the two-deep. USF has also lost for the season starters in left tackle Donovan Jennings (leg), defensive tackle Rashad Cheney Jr. (ankle) and wide receiver Ajou Ajou (ankle/groin) and veteran back-up linebacker Brian Norris Jr. (knee).

This is a severe blow to a program already hit hard by injuries during the 2022 season. Other injured players missing 2 or more of the Bulls first 7 games include running back Kelley Joiner Jr., running back Jaren Mangham, wide receiver Xavier Weaver, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., wide receiver Khafre Brown, wide receiver Dequan Stanley and center Brad Cecil. Defensive players include cornerback Daquan Evans, linebacker Antonio Grier Jr., safety Mekhi LaPointe, defensive tackle Rashawn Yates, safety TJ Robinson, cornerback Christian Williams, safety Matthew Hill, linebacker DJ Gordon IV and defensive end Jonathan Ross.

USF is on a bye week and will resume play against the University of Houston, in Houston, on Oct. 29th.