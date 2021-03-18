USF puts member of men’s basketball coaching staff on leave while reviewing ‘troubling concerns’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the men’s basketball coaching staff at the University of South Florida has been placed on administrative leave while university officials investigate “troubling concerns” that have been reported.

A statement released by Associate Athletic Director Brian Siegrist Thursday afternoon did not name the person who has been put on leave, only identifying them as a member of the men’s basketball coaching staff. The statement also did not go into detail about the “troubling concerns” involving the staff member.

Collin Sherwin, a college sports reporter for DK Live, reported earlier Thursday that USF was investigating “multiple incidents of racially-charged comments” from Tom Herrion. Herrion is the team’s associate head coach and has been with the program since 2017.

“We are aware of troubling concerns that have been reported involving a member of our men’s basketball coaching staff. We take these matters very seriously,” the statement from Siegrist said. “An independent review is ongoing and the involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review. We will have no further comment until that process is complete.”

